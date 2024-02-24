Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.17

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.17 and last traded at $50.16, with a volume of 4489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.50.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.09 and its 200-day moving average is $45.37.

Get Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF alerts:

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.1814 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 23,652.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 13,955 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,640,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,721,000 after acquiring an additional 165,820 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,716,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.