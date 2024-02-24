Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 22,233 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 22,233 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $9,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MU shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.95.

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,232,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,319,826. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.76 and a 12-month high of $90.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $514,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at $55,071,224.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $514,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,071,224.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 284,228 shares of company stock valued at $23,586,031. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

