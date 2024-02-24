Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 7,806 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,392 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 2.4% of Profund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $42,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% in the third quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.7% in the third quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,005.95.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $8.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,296.37. 2,311,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,426,169. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,175.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $989.65. The company has a market cap of $606.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $573.61 and a 12-month high of $1,319.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

