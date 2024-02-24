Profund Advisors LLC Buys 6,622 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 42.4% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.8% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ISRG. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $389.77. 1,000,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,057. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $361.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.33 billion, a PE ratio of 77.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.37. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.65 and a 12-month high of $392.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.09, for a total transaction of $185,709.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,054.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total value of $9,147,659.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 481 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.09, for a total value of $185,709.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,054.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,965 shares of company stock valued at $43,140,714. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

