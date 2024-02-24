Profund Advisors LLC Has $14.93 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,539 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 0.8% of Profund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $14,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $4.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $583.56. 2,568,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,337,157. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $285.33 and a one year high of $597.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $523.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $457.79. The company has a market cap of $252.54 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $69,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,857 shares of company stock worth $148,790,491. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.33.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

