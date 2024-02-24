PROG (NYSE:PRG) Shares Down 5.4%

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.37 and last traded at $30.13. Approximately 57,643 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 372,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens upgraded shares of PROG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

PROG Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.02 and its 200 day moving average is $31.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. PROG had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. PROG’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROG Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PROG by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,638,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,278,000 after purchasing an additional 105,101 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PROG by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,129,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,966,000 after purchasing an additional 576,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in PROG by 12.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,271,000 after purchasing an additional 227,540 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PROG by 6.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,945,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,481,000 after purchasing an additional 109,928 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PROG by 143.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,267,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,147,000 after acquiring an additional 746,161 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

