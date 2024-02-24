Providence Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,032 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 127,440 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509,390 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,674,385 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,482,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906,353 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $41.90. 14,671,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,509,722. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.74.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

