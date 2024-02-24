Providence Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 88 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,481,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,795 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Broadcom by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,468,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,274,044,000 after purchasing an additional 820,402 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Broadcom by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,632,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,670,149,000 after purchasing an additional 794,832 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $8.53 on Friday, hitting $1,296.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,311,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,169. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $573.61 and a twelve month high of $1,319.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,175.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $989.65. The company has a market capitalization of $606.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 63.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,005.95.

View Our Latest Report on AVGO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.