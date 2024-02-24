Providence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1,455.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after purchasing an additional 614,779,852 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,823,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,952 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $102,416,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,084,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 60.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,258,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,329 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.72. 7,685,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,902,398. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.97 and a 200-day moving average of $53.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $44.75 and a 1 year high of $60.01.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

