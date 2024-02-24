Providence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 241 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHLC. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 418,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,377,000 after acquiring an additional 31,964 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 50.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,255,000 after acquiring an additional 190,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,433,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FHLC traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $69.66. 87,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,486. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.14. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.32 and a 52-week high of $69.87.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.