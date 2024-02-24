PSquared Asset Management AG Acquires New Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

PSquared Asset Management AG bought a new position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,161,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,090,000. Capri comprises 5.6% of PSquared Asset Management AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Capri by 26.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the third quarter worth approximately $2,320,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Capri during the third quarter worth approximately $4,972,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capri by 15.4% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 10,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPRI traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.37. The stock had a trading volume of 744,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,906. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.01. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $54.52.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Capri had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capri in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

