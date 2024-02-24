Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Shares Purchased by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Free Report) by 216.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,744 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 30.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 533.8% during the third quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 68,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 34.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 573,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 147,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PIM opened at $3.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.12. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $3.28.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Announces Dividend

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

