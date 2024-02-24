Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYXS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Get Pyxis Oncology alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PYXS

Pyxis Oncology Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pyxis Oncology

Shares of NASDAQ PYXS opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.31. Pyxis Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $6.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 116,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 25,381 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 270.8% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 259,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 189,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without driver mutations/translocations, breast cancer, endometrial cancer, thyroid cancer, kidney cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.