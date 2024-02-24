Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Yum China Holdings, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Yum China in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Yum China’s current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Yum China’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.63.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $42.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.47. Yum China has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Yum China had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Yum China by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Yum China by 2.6% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Yum China by 2.5% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Yum China by 1.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.53%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

