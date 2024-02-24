Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Raised by Analyst

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.49). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prelude Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.88) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Prelude Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.83) EPS.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Prelude Therapeutics Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRLD opened at $3.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $217.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.38. Prelude Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $8.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prelude Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRLD. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 17.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,051,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after acquiring an additional 155,456 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 29,058 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 100.0% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 71,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 35,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 72.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 135,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 56,755 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma. The company is also developing PRT1419, a myeloid cell leukemia-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of selected relapsed/refractory myeloid or B-cell malignancies; PRT2527, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PRT3645, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors; and PRT3879, a SMARCA2 selective protein degrader, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors with loss of SMARCA4 due to truncating mutation and/or deletion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.