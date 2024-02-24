Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Selective Insurance Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.63 EPS.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Up 1.1 %

SIGI opened at $102.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $108.18.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 24.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Selective Insurance Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

