Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Q2 from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Q2 from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Q2 from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Q2 from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Q2 from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Q2 has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.27.

Get Q2 alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Q2

Q2 Stock Up 3.5 %

Insider Activity at Q2

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $47.57 on Friday. Q2 has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $47.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.92 and its 200-day moving average is $36.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 46,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $1,980,741.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 473,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,977,944.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,040 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $46,602.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,130 shares in the company, valued at $767,595.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 46,937 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $1,980,741.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 473,411 shares in the company, valued at $19,977,944.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,801 shares of company stock valued at $9,372,991. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Q2 by 7.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,368,000 after acquiring an additional 487,111 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Q2 by 37.1% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,992,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,892 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Q2 by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,203,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,650,000 after acquiring an additional 256,802 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP increased its stake in Q2 by 21.2% during the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,070,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,799,000 after acquiring an additional 362,227 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,800,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,335,000 after purchasing an additional 38,855 shares during the period.

Q2 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.