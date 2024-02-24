Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 161.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.07% of Qualys worth $4,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QLYS. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 29,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,426,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 1,990.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 3rd quarter worth about $547,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 250,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,238,000 after buying an additional 80,079 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $163.47 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $206.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $144.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 52.41% and a net margin of 27.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on QLYS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Qualys

Insider Activity at Qualys

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total value of $961,210.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,994,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total value of $961,210.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,994,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total value of $1,139,103.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at $11,437,136.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,753. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.