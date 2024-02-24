Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Trading 8.7% Higher on Strong Earnings

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) shot up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $229.56 and last traded at $229.55. 154,881 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 928,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $211.22.

The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PWR. Citigroup increased their price target on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.64.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.22.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

