RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Cut to Neutral at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RAPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered RAPT Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.67.

RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $299.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average of $18.76. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $31.45.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $54,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,633.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 4,898 shares of company stock valued at $95,236 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RAPT Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 46.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 6.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 2.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

