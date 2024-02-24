Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from Red River Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Red River Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Red River Bancshares has a payout ratio of 6.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Red River Bancshares to earn $4.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.8%.

Red River Bancshares Price Performance

RRBI opened at $49.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.17. Red River Bancshares has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $354.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Red River Bancshares ( NASDAQ:RRBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $27.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stephens cut their price objective on Red River Bancshares from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Teddy Ray Price acquired 804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.20 per share, for a total transaction of $43,576.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 366,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,877,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Brown acquired 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.99 per share, with a total value of $44,208.33. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,485. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teddy Ray Price acquired 804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.20 per share, with a total value of $43,576.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 366,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,877,308. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,812 shares of company stock worth $146,479 in the last quarter. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Red River Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 3.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 9.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 7.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.83% of the company’s stock.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

Further Reading

