Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Purchased by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Relx were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Relx by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 77,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Relx by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 17,283 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Relx by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,147,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,371,000 after purchasing an additional 36,466 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Relx by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Relx by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 40,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Price Performance

Shares of Relx stock opened at $44.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $44.56.

Relx Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.526 dividend. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Read Our Latest Report on RELX

About Relx

(Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.