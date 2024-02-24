Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.22.

REXR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $51.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.4175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.71%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 18,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $954,373.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 594.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 295.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

