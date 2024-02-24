RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RFIL opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08. The company has a market cap of $35.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $5.16.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. RF Industries had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $15.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 million. On average, research analysts expect that RF Industries will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in RF Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in RF Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RF Industries by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 15,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RF Industries by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

