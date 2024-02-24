RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
RF Industries Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ RFIL opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08. The company has a market cap of $35.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $5.16.
RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. RF Industries had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $15.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 million. On average, research analysts expect that RF Industries will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About RF Industries
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
