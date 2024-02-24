Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.70), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $24.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.38 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.41% and a negative net margin of 238.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 175.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $45.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.72. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.57.

In other news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $54,460.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Yann Mazabraud sold 1,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $81,899.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,728.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Shulman sold 1,089 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $54,460.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,352,226. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,401.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RYTM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

