RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RNG. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of RingCentral from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.89.

RingCentral stock opened at $31.14 on Wednesday. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $43.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.80.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $196,367.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,257.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other RingCentral news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $196,367.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,257.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $1,555,222.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,471,554.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Readystate Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 228,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 93,361 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 166.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 131,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 81,787 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,371,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $352,103,000 after purchasing an additional 382,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 910,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,895,000 after purchasing an additional 268,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

