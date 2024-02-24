Rock Creek Group LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Rock Creek Group LP trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 52.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Capital Square LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIDELIS iM LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.14.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.9 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $161.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $389.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.01. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $144.95 and a 12 month high of $175.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.47%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.