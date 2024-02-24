Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RKT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a hold rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an underperform rating and set a $10.75 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an underweight rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.73.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RKT

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

RKT opened at $11.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average is $10.45. Rocket Companies has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $15.19. The company has a current ratio of 11.15, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.44 million. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $381,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 564,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after acquiring an additional 21,452 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,702,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 1,351.2% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,473,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.