Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $13,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1,257.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,399,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,954,000 after acquiring an additional 43,992 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 22.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 265,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,878,000 after acquiring an additional 48,980 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 66,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 19.0% in the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 24,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.92.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $280.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $293.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.44. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.11 and a 52-week high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.57%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.52, for a total value of $140,260.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,519.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $49,230.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,901.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.52, for a total transaction of $140,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,519.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,088,888. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

