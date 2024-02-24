Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 46,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,426,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ROP opened at $556.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $542.79 and a 200-day moving average of $517.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.77 and a twelve month high of $562.69.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $557.00.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

