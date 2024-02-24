Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Price Target to $133.00

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $133.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens lowered Masonite International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Masonite International from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $133.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.89.

Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $130.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $76.87 and a 12-month high of $130.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.70 and a 200 day moving average of $94.01.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.05). Masonite International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $660.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masonite International will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Masonite International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $707,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 9,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 108,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,183,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

