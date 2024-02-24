Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $46.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NOG. Johnson Rice cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut Northern Oil and Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOG

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NOG opened at $34.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.72. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $43.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.85.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $543.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.31 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 49.08% and a net margin of 38.96%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $52,367.04. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 58,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,731.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $52,367.04. Following the transaction, the president now owns 58,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,731.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $133,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,867,994.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,772 shares of company stock valued at $209,680. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 22,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.