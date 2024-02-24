Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $95.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

ZD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.33.

Ziff Davis Trading Up 1.2 %

Institutional Trading of Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis stock opened at $68.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.09 and a beta of 1.23. Ziff Davis has a 52-week low of $57.97 and a 52-week high of $81.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 337.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 362.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 340.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ziff Davis

(Get Free Report)

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

Featured Articles

