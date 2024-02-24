Royal Bank of Canada Trims SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Target Price to C$28.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SRU.UN. CIBC reduced their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$24.00 price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$26.93.
SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.
