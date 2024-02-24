Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $174.00. The stock had previously closed at $114.90, but opened at $123.65. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises shares last traded at $121.79, with a volume of 642,856 shares trading hands.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.64.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RCL

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $34,664,565.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,260,627.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $34,664,565.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,260,627.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $2,641,178.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 636,460 shares of company stock valued at $76,557,183. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.90 and a 200-day moving average of $106.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.54.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.