Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Declares $1.10 Quarterly Dividend

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Ryman Hospitality Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 59.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a payout ratio of 85.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties to earn $8.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.5%.

NYSE:RHP opened at $119.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.57. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $77.18 and a 1 year high of $122.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $151,289.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,706,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RHP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,908,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,155,000 after acquiring an additional 464,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,714,000 after buying an additional 121,348 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,071,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,155,000 after buying an additional 287,880 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,652,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,270,000 after buying an additional 38,722 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RHP. Raymond James upped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.71.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

