Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RHP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.71.

Shares of RHP opened at $119.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.64. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $77.18 and a 12-month high of $122.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 84.94%.

In related news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $151,289.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,706,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 518.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

