Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $330.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRM. Bank of America raised their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Salesforce from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research raised Salesforce from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $269.86.

NYSE CRM opened at $292.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $283.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.33, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $275.45 and a 200 day moving average of $237.15. Salesforce has a one year low of $159.65 and a one year high of $298.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 14,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.50, for a total transaction of $4,246,222.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 14,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.50, for a total value of $4,246,222.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,403,322 shares of company stock valued at $376,292,679. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

