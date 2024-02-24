Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sapiens International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNS opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Sapiens International has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $31.39. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $130.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.85 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 12.14%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sapiens International will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 227.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 125,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 87,354 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Sapiens International by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 470.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 77,473 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 32,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the third quarter worth about $133,000. 27.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

