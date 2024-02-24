Sarepta Therapeutics’ (SRPT) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $224.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SRPT. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $211.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $183.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $157.55.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SRPT

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $136.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.54 and its 200 day moving average is $108.09. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $159.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $2,576,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,409,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after buying an additional 12,894 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 308.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $12,887,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.