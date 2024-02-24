SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,310 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $28,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 4.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 6.3% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.21.

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $212.96 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.23 and a fifty-two week high of $267.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.77. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 37,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.94, for a total transaction of $9,015,308.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,898,307.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 37,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.94, for a total transaction of $9,015,308.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,898,307.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total value of $5,137,856.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,644.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,310 shares of company stock valued at $31,411,930 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

