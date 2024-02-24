Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.21 and last traded at $32.16. 62,787 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 741,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.03.

A number of research firms have commented on SDGR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Friday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.43 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $25,489.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,217.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $33,197.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,317. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $25,489.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,217.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,651 shares of company stock worth $102,395. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schrödinger in the first quarter valued at $312,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Schrödinger by 69.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Schrödinger by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,405 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Schrödinger by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Schrödinger by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,205,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,357,000 after purchasing an additional 81,435 shares during the period. 81.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

