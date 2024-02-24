Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 845.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $34.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $34.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.39 and a 200 day moving average of $32.47.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

