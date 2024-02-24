Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Purchased by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 198.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,730 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDX. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,886.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $64.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.40 and its 200-day moving average is $59.09. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $64.69. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

