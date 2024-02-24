Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Position Lifted by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 241.0% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

SCHV stock opened at $72.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.36.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

