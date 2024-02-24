Scotiabank Boosts Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target to C$49.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Free Report) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DFY. CIBC lifted their target price on Definity Financial from C$42.50 to C$43.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Definity Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Definity Financial currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$46.85.

TSE:DFY opened at C$44.43 on Tuesday. Definity Financial has a twelve month low of C$32.09 and a twelve month high of C$44.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.91. The company has a market cap of C$5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Definity Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Definity Financial Company Profile

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

