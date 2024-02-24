Scotiabank Cuts Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $337.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $363.00 to $337.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PANW. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut Palo Alto Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a positive rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $313.59.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 5.3 %

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Shares of PANW stock opened at $282.09 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $176.30 and a twelve month high of $380.84. The stock has a market cap of $88.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $325.24 and its 200 day moving average is $275.91.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,358,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 347,900 shares of company stock worth $100,060,213. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 553 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,848,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 334.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 802 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $2,689,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

