Scotiabank Raises EQB (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$111.00

EQB (TSE:EQB – Free Report) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$99.00 to C$111.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of EQB from C$100.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of EQB from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of EQB from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform market weight rating on shares of EQB in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of EQB from C$102.00 to C$101.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, EQB presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$102.50.

Shares of TSE:EQB opened at C$95.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$89.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$80.43. EQB has a 52-week low of C$53.86 and a 52-week high of C$95.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.19%.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

