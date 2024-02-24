SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEAC opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.91. SeaChange International has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $10.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SeaChange International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,806,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SeaChange International by 20.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 46,461 shares during the period. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

Further Reading

