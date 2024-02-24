Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Seneca Foods Stock Performance
Shares of SENEA opened at $46.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.79 and its 200-day moving average is $51.57. Seneca Foods has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $59.99. The firm has a market cap of $333.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
Insider Transactions at Seneca Foods
In other Seneca Foods news, CFO Michael S. Wolcott purchased 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.05 per share, for a total transaction of $85,504.90. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,669.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Seneca Foods
Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fruits and Vegetables, Prepared Food Products, and Snack Products. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.
